Man charged with murder following investigation into 2019 drug overdose

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Buncombe County man has been charged with murder following a drug overdose in Henderson County.

On Dec. 4 of 2019, deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office were called to 96 Bennison Lane in Henderson County to investigate a reported overdose.

Deputies located the victim, Joshua Hawkins, 30, unresponsive inside a travel trailer on the property.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The North Carolina Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and it was determined the cause of death was due to fentanyl toxicity.

Detectives with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit conducted an extensive investigation into the death and were able to determine the source of the fentanyl which contributed to Hawkins death.

Brandon Keith Morris, 26, of Burgins Chapel Road in Swannanoa, has been arrested and charged with one count of Second-Degree Murder by Drug Distribution.

He is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under no bond.

