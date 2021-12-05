Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in prison

By Helen Regan, CNN

A court in Myanmar has sentenced deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on charges of incitement and breaking Covid-19 rules, in the first verdict against the Nobel Peace Prize winner since the military seized power in February.

Suu Kyi, 76, was Myanmar’s state counselor and de facto leader of the country before she was ousted and detained by the military 10 months ago and hit with almost a dozen charges that add up to combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years.

They include several charges of corruption — which each carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years — violating Covid-19 pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign, incitement, illegally importing and possessing walkie talkies, and breaking the colonial-era Official Secrets Act — which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

She has rejected all allegations and her supporters say the charges against her are political.

The Zabuthiri Court in the capital Naypyidaw on Monday sentenced Suu Kyi to two years in prison after being found guilty of incitement and two years after being found guilty of violating section 25 of Disaster Management Law, sources close to the trial told CNN.

Myanmar’s deposed President Win Myint was also sentenced to four years in prison.

It is not clear where they will carry out their sentences.

Myanmar’s military junta has sought to restrict information about the trials. In October, a gag order was imposed on her legal team that prevented them from speaking with the media.

The verdict comes a day after security forces cracked down on a protest in the country’s biggest city Yangon on Sunday, prompting condemnations from the United Nations and the United States.

At least five people were killed when a vehicle plowed into anti-junta protesters, news outlet Myanmar Now reported Sunday, citing protesters and eyewitnesses. One reporter who witnessed the incident told CNN that it was a military vehicle that rammed demonstrators.

Eleven protesters were also arrested at the scene of the incident, including two men and one woman who were injured, according to a statement by Myanmar’s military. However, the statement did not acknowledge the reported deaths or the alleged vehicle attack.

The United Nations in Myanmar condemned the incident slamming the “reported attack on a number of unarmed civilians in Kyimyindaing Township, Yangon, in which a vehicle belonging to security forces rammed into protesters who were then fired upon with live ammunition leading to deaths and injuries to numerous people.”

The US Embassy said it was “horrified by reports that security forces opened fire against, ran over, and killed several peaceful protesters.”

