Superintendent releases statement after middle school saw three fights in a day

MANCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — Superintendent of Manchester Public Schools, Matt Geary, put out a statement earlier this week regarding several incidents at Illing Middle School.

In the statement, he says there were several incidents this week, including three separate fights in one day. He says the involved students are facing lengthy suspensions from school.

Geary says that while he understands students are struggling to transition back to school, school administration will not tolerate fighting

Manchester Public Schools hired additional social workers, behavior technicians, student engagement specialists, and student advocates to work with students who are having a hard time making the transition. Manchester Public Schools have even contracted Community Health Resources to provide on-site therapist at the schools.

He encourages students to access those support systems instead of engaging in unsafe behavior.

Geary is also asking parents and families to remind students if they are having an issue with another student or group of students, to let someone at the school know. He says parents who have concerns should reach out to the school directly.

He also wants to ensure parents that the school is doing everything they can to ensure a safe and productive learning environment for their kids. Geary emphasizes the majority of their students behave appropriately every day.

The Manchester Public Schools will have a Board of Education meeting on January 10 to discuss school culture and climate.

