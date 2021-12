STARKVILLE, Miss (AP) — Payton Willis hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to retake the lead and added two free throws as Minnesota remained undefeated with an 81-76 win over Mississippi State. Mississippi State never led and trailed by 14 midway through the second half but battled back to tie the game with 43 seconds left on a three-point play by Iverson Molinar.