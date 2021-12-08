Watch video of burglars try to steal money out of ATM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Surveillance cameras catch burglars trying to break in to a local credit union's ATM.

On November 19th, burglars drive up to the Members Preferred Credit Union's ATM in a white pickup truck at 2 in the morning. The ATM is located in the back lot of their building on Hoopes Ave. The truck was reported stolen earlier in the evening.

The video shows the suspects backing up to the ATM. It takes them a couple of times for the driver to get it in front of the machine.

They attach a chain to the machine and try to break into it by using a crow bar.

One of the suspects masks come off revealing his face to the camera.

Suspect tries to break into an ATM in Idaho Falls on November 19, 2021.

The video shows the cover they were trying to pull off, hits one of suspects in the head knocking him to the ground, but gets up quickly after.

Finally, they pull the machine off it's base ending the camera feed.

The truck then hits a yellow trash bin in the back of the parking lot after the suspect run away

Other camers show the suspects getting into a car waiting for them at front of the bank.

The ATM was badly damaged from the incident, but no money was taken.

According the police report, the suspects apparently called in a fake pedestrian accident on the west side of town to distract the police.

Left photo: Shows the aftermath of the base where the ATM was located. Right photo: The ATM machine that was pulled from its base at Members Preferred Credit Union in Idaho Falls.

Jessica Clements with Idaho Falls Police say they are still looking for the suspects. They said the group is probably from out of the area and quickly left the area after the did the crime.

If you have any other information or have seen the suspects that could help investigators, please call Idaho Falls Police at 208-529-1200 or you can remain anonymous by sending tips through Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrimes.org.