Aide arrested after bringing gun to US Capitol complex

The Longworth House Office Building of the US Capitol complex was put on a shelter-in-place order after a Capitol staffer brought a gun into the building, multiple sources told CNN.

United States Capitol Police said in a statement this morning that officers “spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the x-ray screen” and the man, who was identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Allsbrooks, was tracked down four minutes later and arrested.

He is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license, according to the statement.

“This case remains under investigation and the Department is looking into what happened before, during and after those four minutes,” the statement read.

