Boris and Carrie Johnson announce birth of baby daughter

By Sebastian Shukla, CNN

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson have announced the birth of a “healthy baby girl,” according to the UK’s Press Association. The baby was born on Thursday morning at a London hospital.

The Johnsons had announced in July that they were expecting a second child in December.

Carrie Johnson wrote at the time that she had suffered a miscarriage at the start of this year. “Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas,” she wrote, referring to a child who is born following a miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.

The couple already have a son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who was born in April last year.

They were married in a secret wedding at Westminster Cathedral in London in May this year.

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted his congratulations to the Johnsons, adding: “Wishing your family health and happiness.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.