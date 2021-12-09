Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new home in Elkhart, Indiana

By Matt Nagy

ELKHART, Indiana (WBND-LD) — Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County broke ground on a new home near Nadel Avenue and Hester Street on Tuesday.

The new home is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2022 for a mother and her two children.

“The groundbreaking is the start of making a family’s dream of homeownership a reality,” said Greg Conrad, Habitat Executive Director and President.

Elkhart city officials are proud of the organization’s work in their area as they were able to break ground for five new homes in 2021.

