Saudi activist sues 3 former U.S. officials over hacking

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A prominent political activist who pushed to end a ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia is suing three former U.S. intelligence and military officials she says helped hack her cellphone so a foreign government could spy on her before she was imprisoned and tortured. The nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation announced Thursday that it had filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court on Loujain al-Hathloul’s behalf against Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke, as well the United Arab Emirates-based surveillance company called DarkMatter. The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the secretive private cyber-surveillance industry.