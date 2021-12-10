AG won’t appeal resentencing of Tennessee death row inmate

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorney General Herbert Slatery says he wouldn’t appeal the resentencing of a Tennessee death row inmate to life in prison after initially resisting the move just two years prior. Last month, a trial court judge resentenced Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman to three consecutive life sentences. Now that Slatery has decided he won’t appeal, Abdur’Rahman will spend the rest of his life in prison but without the threat of execution. The judge first resentenced Abdur’Rahman, who is Black, in 2019 after questions of racial bias in jury selection arose. That resentencing order was thrown out when an appeals court found the judge did not follow the proper procedure.