Ukraine leader hopes for talks with Russia amid tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says more opportunities for talks with Russia may arise thanks to the U.S. diplomatic effort to help de-escalate tensions after Moscow massed troops near Ukraine’s border, stoking fears of a possible invasion. U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with both Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, as the U.S. moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Kyiv and Moscow. In a TV interview aired Friday, Zelenskyy said that, “thanks to the U.S.,” one more platform for talks with Russia may appear and direct talks between him and Putin might be possible.