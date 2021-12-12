Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks out against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Chicago Bears’ defensive line won’t have Akiem Hicks but is getting Mario Edwards Jr. back for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Hicks is missing a fourth straight game with an ankle injury. The Bears listed him as questionable on Friday’s injury report but ruled him out Saturday. Edwards is active for the game. He hasn’t played since Oct. 31 because of injured ribs. The Bears won’t have quarterback Andy Dalton because of a hand injury. Nick Foles instead will back up rookie quarterback Justin Fields.