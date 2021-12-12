Diego Maradona’s stolen limited edition watch recovered

By Akanksha Sharma, Susanna Capelouto and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

A stolen Hublot watch that belonged to Diego Maradona has been recovered by police in India‘s northeastern state Assam, one year on from the Argentinian football legend’s death.

Calling it “an act of international cooperation,” Assam state police announced on Twitter on Saturday that the star’s watch that had gone missing from his Dubai residence was recovered in a raid in Sibsagar in Assam.

Following information received from the Dubai police, which stated that a raid was conducted and the limited edition watch was recovered from the suspect’s residence, the Director General of Assam Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said in a tweet Saturday. Mahanta tweeted a photograph with more details about the suspect.

The suspect worked as a security guard for a company that was storing the late football player’s belongings, Mahanta said. A few days into the job, the suspect allegedly asked his employer’s permission to return to India to tend to his father’s illness.

The heritage Hublot watch bears the football legend’s initials, his famous number 10 jersey, and his logo printed on it, according to CNN’s affiliate News-18 report.

“Follow up lawful action is being taken,” Assam state’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on the raid and recovery of Maradona’s luxury watch.

Maradona died in November 2020 due to heart failure at the age of 60. The Argentine star took his country to victory at the 1986 World Cup, but later battled alcoholism and addiction. Figures from the sporting world and beyond paid tribute to Maradona after his death, with Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo calling him an “eternal genius.”

