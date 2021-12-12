Max Verstappen wins maiden F1 world title after dramatic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ending

By Ben Church, CNN

Max Verstappen clinched his first Formula One World Championship after beating Lewis Hamilton in a controversial season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

This season had been heralded as one of the greatest in the sport’s history and the title race went down to the very last lap.

Hamilton had all but won his record-breaking eighth world title until a crash caused the race to be restarted with just the final lap left.

Verstappen was allowed to start almost side-by-side with Hamilton, despite the Brit having established a healthy lead with just four laps remaining.

The Dutchman, on new tires, had the pace to overtake his rival and win one of the most dramatic races ever in F1.

