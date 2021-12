HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Sam Vinson had 17 points to lead six Northern Kentucky players in double figures as the Norse easily beat Alice Lloyd College 91-55. Hubertas Pivorius added 15 points for the Norse on Sunday. Marques Warrick chipped in 12, Adrian Nelson scored 10 and Trevon Faulkner had 10. Damon Tobler led the Eagles with 12 points and 10 rebounds.