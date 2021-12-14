Death of UNLV student prompts change, emergency regulation goes into effect

By MADDIE WHITE

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The November 19 death of Nathan Valencia, a 20-year-old University of Nevada, Las Vegas student, is creating change at the state level.

According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation into law Monday afternoon — effective for the next four months — that will expand state oversight surrounding collegiate, charity combat events.

Earlier Monday, the Athletic Commission unanimously approved the emergency regulation at a meeting.

In order to hold an authorized event, any Nevada university organization will now need to get their safety precautions approved two months ahead of time; these precautions include oversight on referee registration, weigh-ins, and on-site emergency medical care slated to attend.

“This emergency regulation is warranted, needed, and necessary,” said Stephen J. Cloobeck, Chairman, Nevada State Athletic Commission. “The regulation here today would close some holes in the system that allow fraternities and similar organizations to evade oversight and regulation.”

Criminal penalties are now in effect, alongside the regulation’s passage by the governor.

Valecia’s death was boxing-related. He died days after the Kappa Sigma fraternity’s “Fight Night” held at Sahara Events Center. The coroner, as FOX5 reported, said the cause of Valencia’s death was blunt force head trauma.

Cloobeck said the commission did not have jurisdiction over the event at the time due to the nature of it being a university-level event.

Monday’s emergency regulation comes after Cloobeck said he uncovered some disturbing findings in his investigation.

“From this 911 call, we hear a fight in the audience and no on-sight emergency personnel,” said Cloobeck.

He played a clip of the 911 call at Monday morning’s commission meeting.

In one instance, the caller can be heard saying, “We have nurses here but we need like real medical.”

Cloobeck said Valencia will always be remembered, and even titled the regulation, “Nathan’s Law.” He conducted a moment of silence for Valencia at Monday’s meeting.

The chairman added that he intends to seek permanent regulations surrounding situations like these; something he said, “will be up to the future legislators to determine.”

“You will hear from us when we have pertinent information going forth,” said Cloobeck.

Cloobeck reminded the media members in attendance that the police are still investigating what happened.

Still, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told FOX5 Monday that their previous statement still stands in regards to Valencia’s tragic death: “the circumstances surrounding his death are not criminal and no charges will be filed.”

Meanwhile, Valencia’s family aims to continue their quest for accountability.

Through their lawyers, Valencia’s parents had this to say about Monday’s regulation passage: “The Nevada Athletic Commission’s proposed ‘Nathan’s Law’ is a positive step in the right direction. We strongly encourage the Nevada Legislature to pass similar legislation to permanently close the loophole exempting universities from the Athletic Commission’s oversight. Simply because the Athletic Commission did not have regulatory authority over Kappa Sigma Fight Night does not mean that UNLV, the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, or the Sahara Event Center are absolved from responsibility to host a safe event.”

