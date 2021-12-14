Gulf leaders convene for annual summit amid regional tension

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The leaders of Gulf Arab states have arrived in Saudi Arabia for their annual summit, a united meeting that comes amid heightened tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and after a yearslong boycott of Qatar. Tuesday’s Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, previously a contentious affair given that three out of the six members cut ties with Qatar in 2017, follows a rare regional tour by the Saudi crown prince to rally support among the neighboring allies. At the summit nearly a year ago Saudi Arabia led an end to the four-nation embargo of Qatar, restoring diplomatic ties after years of hostility.