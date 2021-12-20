Q&A: Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam McKay dare you to look up

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Leonardo DiCaprio has been an outspoken environmental advocate for as long as he’s been famous but the topic has never overlapped with his acting work. It wasn’t for lack of trying: He just couldn’t find the right fit. And, more importantly, he didn’t want to do the wrong thing either. Then Adam McKay came knocking with an idea about a comet that would serve as an allegory for the climate crisis. The result is “Don’t Look Up,” a star-studded end-of-the-world satire hitting Netflix on Dec. 24. McKay and DiCaprio spoke to The Associated Press about the film and trying to entertain and get a message through without alienating too many.