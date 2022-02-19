CIAC to drop mask policy for student-athletes

By WFSB Staff

Connecticut (WFSB) — The CIAC will no longer require masks for indoor and outdoor sporting events starting Feb. 28.

We are kind of “in between” right now.

The girls have completed their regular season and have moved into conference tournaments.

The boys don’t finish up regular season play until next week.

Then, their conference tournaments begin.

The decision aligns with the governor’s decision to allow local districts to decide whether or not their students should wear masks in the classroom, which goes into effect on February 28.

On Friday, the state Department of Public Health released their recommendations for local school districts who are inclined or that have made the decision to make masks in the classroom optional.

