FBI agents and Mobile County deputies raid Prichard Water Board building

By WALA Staff

    PRICHARD, Alabama (WALA) — FBI agents and Mobile County deputies raided the Prichard Water Board building on Tuesday.

The agents executed a search warrant around just hours before a board meeting was scheduled to begin.

An FBI spokesman confirmed agents are there “participating in a multi-agency investigation.”

It is believed that investigators are seeking documents and records related to a scandal involving spending by high-ranking officials of the Prichard Water Board.

The allegations center around hundreds of thousands of dollars of personal expenses charged to credit cards issued to then-manager Nia Bradley and other utility officials between 2018 and last year.

No one has been charged, and Bradley – through her lawyer – has denied wrongdoing.

Jay Ross, an attorney who represents the Prichard water board, estimated it could be as much as $1.5 million.

“It’s the worst case of public corruption I have ever seen,” Ross said.

