Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:04 AM

Police investigates attempted robbery at Clarksville gun shop

<i></i><br/>

By TONY GARCIA

Click here for updates on this story

    CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Clarksville Police are looking for two men who attempted to rob a gun store one week ago.

Two men drove to Clarksville Guns and Archery on Golf Club Lane around 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 16. Police said the unidentified men exited the vehicle and tried to enter the shop by smashing the front door window.

Video surveillance footage shows the men arrive in a dark-colored Scion TC and walk to the storefront. The police did not provide any further information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content