Idaho Falls City Council approves city development impact fees

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a late night for the Idaho Falls City Council.

Council members and residents suffered through a six-hour meeting to reach a verdict on the Ordinance to Adopt, Collect and Administer City Development Impact Fees. The meeting, which ended at 1:30 a.m. only had five topics of discussion on the agenda. But one of them was divided into 12 parts.

That 12 parts topic also happened to be the discussion about the development impact fees.

The impact fee is tailored towards contractors building new buildings within the city. INcluding the construction of homes, schools, medical facilities, and other buildings.

The cost of the fees will depend on the type of building that is being built.

Residents powered through the six-hour meeting into the morning to voice their concerns about the development impact fees. After hours of debate, the city council approved the ordinance with a majority vote.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper showed her frustration about the impact fees. But she believes they're necessary to improve the lives of residents in the city.

"I want to be able to send an ambulance to every single call that comes in no matter how many people there are in this city," Casper said. "This is a worry and we are definitely struggling and worrying about it.

"I don't want to charge the fee. I don't want to make it hard for someone to move into our community and start a home. But I also want to be able to provide essential services."

Mayor Casper also made clear that the reason these fees exist is due to the Idaho State Legislature. Claiming they charge the fees in hopes that the city can take care of the cities growth.

"The legislature is clipping us left and right, Casper said. "... they charge the impact fees and say go manage your growth,

But we see how that is. We're breaking hearts."

The ordinance will go into effect May 1st, 2022