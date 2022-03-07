Downtown plan being discussed for Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – A makeover may be on the way for the city of Chubbuck.

The City of Chubbuck's Land Use and Development Commission will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. on March 8 at Chubbuck City Hall to discuss the development of a new downtown.

The city is looking into additions in the the area bounded by the centerline of Chubbuck Road at the north, the western right-of-way line of the Union Pacific Railroad, the north right-of-way line of Interstate 86, and the centerline of Yellowstone Avenue.

Public testimony will be heard during Tuesday's hearing.

The Commission will have the chance to vote on whether City Council should approve or reject the plan.