3-year-old shot after grabbing mother’s gun

By CHUCK MORRIS

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot inside an Antioch apartment, Metro Police said on Tuesday.

Officials determined that the three-year-old boy’s injuries were self-inflicted when the child removed the nine-millimeter pistol from his mother’s purse in her bedroom and pulled the trigger.

The toddler was taken by private vehicle to TriStar Summit Medical Center before being flown to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The investigation is ongoing however no charges have been placed at this time.

