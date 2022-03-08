Former West Mifflin superintendent to receive nearly $3 million in damages from district

By Web Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — The newly appointed acting superintendent of the Woodland Hills School District will receive nearly $3 million in damages from the district he used to run.

Last week, a jury ruled in favor of Dan Castagna on all but one of the claims he laid out against his former district, West Mifflin, in a 2019 lawsuit.

In a statement, Castagna said in part “After a very long and hard-fought battle, I feel vindicated knowing that the jury saw through the school district’s false allegations and found that I was the target of illegal retaliation.”

Castagna’s statement also addressed his new Woodland Hills School District family, saying “I hope this verdict allows us all to move forward together with the goal of creating opportunities for our students and multiple pathways to success.”

