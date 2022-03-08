Skip to Content
Groups host prom for chronic patients at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health

    OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — KOCO 5 wants to give a High Five to the Child Life and Therapeutic Programs for hosting the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health annual prom for chronic patients.

The prom’s theme was “Let’s Take a Trip Around the World.” Authorities adapted the prom to fit a virtual platform so patients in the hospital and at home could join together.

The children got to dress up and enjoy a fun evening.

