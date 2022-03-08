Thief smashes way into Bullitt County business, steals $10,000 worth of Botox

By Drew Gardner

PIONEER VILLAGE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Police in Pioneer Village are searching for the person who broke into a salon Saturday night, stealing thousands of dollars worth of products.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at Perfect Imperfections Salon on Summitt Drive.

Surveillance video shows a woman smashing the front door and then grabbing several boxes of botox and dermal fillers. Owner Kelly Murdoch told WLKY the culprit made off with $10,000 worth of products.

Detective J.C. Witherspoon with the Pioneer Village Police Department said it’s likely the salon was targeted for those specific products.

“They make their entry and they go directly to the products that they took. That tells me that this was pre-meditated. This is someone that knew exactly what they wanted,” Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon says the products could be dangerous if they fall into the wrong hands.

“This is not something that should be taken lightly or should be taken by someone who is not a qualified trained professional. If you put this into the wrong place, you can disfigure yourself permanently and in some cases cause death,” Witherspoon said.

Murdoch opened the salon last year in memory of her son Michael who was murdered in 2020. The hashtag #LLM was printed on the front door, which stood for Long Live Michael.

She was planning to use the money made from the sale of the stolen products to take all of June off for the trial of her son’s alleged murderer.

Witherspoon, who has known the owners for years, is determined to make an arrest in this case.

“I definitely want to catch this person. If for no other reason, just to say you’re not going to harm my citizens here. You’re not going to harm my friends or our neighbors and we’re just going to turn a blind eye to it. Someone has to be held accountable,” Witherspoon said.

In addition to the stolen product, Murdoch says the door will cost roughly $2,000 to replace.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information that can help lead to an arrest, contact Detective J.C. Witherspoon with the Pioneer Village Police Department at 502-957-3800.

