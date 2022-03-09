Man sentenced to four years in prison for fatal shooting at zoo

By Jackson Hicks

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A man will spend four years in prison after an accidental shooting at the Kansas City Zoo in 2020 left one person dead.

Anthony Meneses, 29, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He received four years without parole.

According to court documents, Meneses was in the back seat of a Toyota Camry, which was in the parking lot of zoo, when he grabbed a Glock 9mm pistol from the seat pocket and it accidentally fired. The bullet went through the seat and struck a person sitting in the front. The victim was transported to Research Medical Center and later died.

Meneses had prior felony convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle and burglary. Under federal law, anyone with a felony is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

