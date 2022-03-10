Phoenix firefighters win big awards, one named World’s Strongest Firefighter

By Brittni Thomason

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Two Phoenix firefighters took him big titles just days ago at The Arnold Classic. Daniel Camacho was named the World’s Strongest Firefighter and even got a shout-out from Arnold Schwarzenegger on Instagram.

“We all grew up watching him, admiring him, so yeah, it’s hard to explain that feeling, you know,” said Camacho.

Phoenix Firefighter Joshua Murray also competed in The Arnold Classic. He won 3rd place for his weight class in powerlifting. “I was happy, but when they said I won a medal, I was just like, I could believe it,” said Murray.

The two firefighters spent years training inside the fire station gyms. “One of the reasons I wanted to become a Phoenix firefighter was the first few Phoenix guys I saw were huge,” said Murray.

“Lifting has always been a huge part of my life, so when I looked into firefighting, I was like this is great,” said Camacho. “I will be able to continue lifting and other goals in my life. Thankfully, Phoenix Fire, the community, provides us with great equipment where we can stay fit and continue lifting. It’s a win-win for me because I get to pursue my passion of my strong man but also be ready to serve the community when it is needed.”

Serving the community is what it’s all about for the two firefighters. “What I want them to know most of all is I’m there for them, and I’m able to do whatever you need me to do,” said Murray. “

“We get to help our community,” said Camacho. “There’s no better award than that.”

They spend time in the gym to get stronger for the job. Winning awards is just an extra perk for the guys. “For me, to break through a door is a lot easier than for somebody that maybe doesn’t lift as much,” said Camacho.

“Our job is so dynamic,” said Murray. “You don’t know what you’re going to do from day to day, and strength is a skillset no matter what you’re going to do.”

The guys said they plan to keep training and compete again next year.

