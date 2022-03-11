‘FEMA … a joke,’ residents frustrated by lack of aid 7 months after flooding

By Hannah Mackenzie

CANTON, North Carolina (WLOS) — Nearing the seven-month anniversary of the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred swamping Western North Carolina, many are still in need of assistance.

County and state representatives said money and resources are available, but, according to Haywood County residents, the systems in place are too difficult to navigate to benefit from them.

Tom Wilson has owned American Cleaners for 33 years. But the business was inundated in more ways than one.

“Honestly, if I don’t get the necessary funding that I need, my only option is to declare bankruptcy,” Wilson said. “I don’t expect a complete handout, but there should be more input from the federal government and from somebody in the know.”

Remnants from the storm left feet of floodwater and mud inside Wilson’s dry cleaning business. Right now, he said he is only about 85% back up and running and that’s all thanks to $135,000 in flood insurance, some local donations and more than $200,000 of his own money.

“FEMA, to keep my language low, is a joke,” Wilson said.

According to Wilson, FEMA directed him to the Small Business Administration, which then recommended he take out a loan. Wilson said he hasn’t applied.

Maureen and Robert Hilts submitted an application to the SBA and have been struggling to get anywhere since.

“We’ve been tangled up in limbo for about six months now, trying to get funding,” Robert Hilts said.

The Hilts were approved for the loan and received an initial $25,000 payment. Since then, they said they’ve received nothing. According to Robert Hilts, the process has been endless and frustrating.

“You have to put a deed of trust against your house and you have to get flood insurance for the value of the loan,” he said. “Flood insurance is not very cheap, and it’s not easy to get after a flood happens. Flood insurance has to be prepaid; you don’t get terms on that. So, a lot of people aren’t going to be able to go through that secondary process. They’re going to give up.”

On Thursday, Haywood County hosted a flood recovery informational meeting with the goal of connecting people to resources. Folks filled the room at Crestview Baptist Church. Wilson and the Hilts were in the crowd.

“I just want to see results. I want to see a plan of attack to move forward with it and give somebody some hope to get this resolved,” Robert Hilts said. “It shouldn’t be that complicated. You should get assistance. If it’s declared a disaster by the president of the United States, it’s declared a disaster, and those funds are for taxpayers’ money to be utilized properly.”

For those feeling slighted by the system, Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers recommended patience and perseverance.

“Absolutely, it’s been frustrating,” Smathers said. “But again, there is a process, and, if you follow it, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. There is still a lot of money and resources out there to help the ones affected by this flood.”

Hilts is moving forward with cautious optimism.

“I’m hopeful that what is talked about tonight will transpire into some good things for people,” he said. “I’m hoping that it’s forthcoming and it’s not a bunch of smoke blowing up people’s tails.”

The North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management has a temporary public intake center where they’re assisting those looking for aid. They’re located on the third floor of the Historic Haywood County Courthouse.

Those seeking assistance in flood relief aid can also visit recoverhaywood.com.

