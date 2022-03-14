Man, woman arrested for reckless use of firearm while under the influence

By Stephen Borowy

MOUNT PLEASANT, Michigan (WNEM) — A 32-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, both from Mt. Pleasant, were arrested and lodged in jail for reckless use of a firearm while under the influence.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were sent to the area of MacKenzie Lane and Isabella Road for multiple shots fired on March 6 at 11:44 p.m.

A witness told police he heard gunshots and then saw an individual on a front porch at a home in the 2700 block of S. Isabella Road put a gun down and walk back into the residence.

Police officers around the perimeter at various times reported they could see one person in the residence and another outside the residence carrying a black handgun in their hand, according to the police report.

The gun was never pointed at anybody that police could see.

Central dispatch called one of the individuals after running the license plates of the three vehicles parked in the driveway. Dispatch instructed the two individuals to come out of the residence with their hands up.

Dispatch later learned there was a third person and a dog in the home. Police were told the third person was passed out on the couch, is deaf and could not be woken up.

The man and the woman were taken into custody by police. The woman admitted to police the handgun was registered to her and she was going out back and shooting rounds into the ground, according to the police report.

The man told authorities the woman was drinking and decided to shoot the handgun out of the back door. The man also admitted to firing one round out of the back door into the ground, according to police.

The woman had a blood alcohol content level of .187 percent while the man’s level was .08 percent after a preliminary breath test, according to the police report.

Police ensured the wellbeing of the third person in the home, then seized a handgun found in the woman’s bedroom as well as ammunition for the gun after obtaining a search warrant.

The man and woman were lodged in the Isabella County Jail for reckless use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was assisted by Michigan State Police, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Tribal Police Department and Central Michigan University Police Department.

