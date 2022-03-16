Here’s who is presenting at the Oscars so far

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The lineup is coming together for the 2022 Oscars.

With less than two weeks until the big show, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have lined up some major star power to take the stage.

This week, presenters added to the line-up included Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross.

They joined the already-announced famous face Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Yuh-Jung Youn.

More people — and likely a batch of performers — are set to join the show in the coming days.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall acting as hosts.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.