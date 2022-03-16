Hersheypark goes cashless

By Web Staff

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Hersheypark is going cashless starting in April of this year.

Starting April 2, 2022, the popular Pennsylvania amusement park will transition to a cashless system. The park says it’s making the move to create a more convenient retail and dining experience for guests.

The following payment options will be accepted:

All major credit cards Apple Pay Samsung Pay Google Pay Hersheypark gift cards Guests who only have cash will be able to convert it to prepaid debit cards at five “Cash-To-Card” kiosks in the park. There are no fees to convert cash to the debit cards.

Guests can also consider getting an e-gift card before their visit.

Cashless Exceptions Park officials say the roaming food and beverage cards will still accept cash. The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio will also still accept cash.

