Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: British-Iranian aid worker freed after six years’ detention in Iran, UK lawmaker says

By Jack Guy and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian charity worker who has been held in Iran for almost six years, has been released and is “on her way home,” UK Member of Parliament Tulip Siddiq told CNN on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.