Transportainment bill passes on final reading

By Courtney Allen

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Metro Council meeting on Tuesday night to find a resolution on a transportainment bill lasted long into the night, with a bill finally getting passed on its final reading.

“The other transportation entertainment bill passed on final reading,” reported B The bill that passed gives authority to the Transportation Licensing Commission and the Beer Board to regulate. BYOB is allowed after getting a permit from the Beer Board.”

The issue has been a battle from the start. Some party bus owners said all the back and forth with Metro Council over the issue has impacted business and turned some people off to the idea of hopping on a party bus.

There were two bills on the docket related to alcohol and transportation Tuesday night. One on second reading would prohibit passengers in a motor vehicle from consuming or possessing an alcoholic beverage during the vehicle’s operation.

Council said that anyone in violation would be subject to a fine of $50. However, Metro Council voted to defer that indefinitely since they said they are already working on a regulatory framework for party buses.

The next item on the agenda related to the issue would further clarify rules and regulations surrounding the operation of party buses downtown, like where they can run and when.

A portion of that legislation already took effect in December. Unfortunately, Metro Council had not gotten to that agenda by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A lengthy public comment section specifically for budget requests made the meeting run longer than usual.

