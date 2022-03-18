Local Ukrainian collecting donations to help home country, family fighting for survival

By Breana Albizu

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — It’s been weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine and started a war. Yet despite the time, each day still brings fear to Luda Kostyk.

“Ukraine is a beautiful country. People are very hard workers,” she said.

Kostyk was born and raised in Ukraine. She lived in the country for 30 years, until she decided to leave and become a nurse in the United States.

She’s currently working in Albuquerque, unlike many of her friends and family.

However, she takes the time to visit them every year.

“I still have my kids in Ukraine, and I have to go,” Kostyk said. “My parents are still alive and they’re still in Ukraine, and I have to help them as well.”

She still remembers her family contacting her once Russia started its attacks.

“When I got the text from my daughter, [she said] ‘Mom, Ukraine [bombed] eight minutes ago. They start bombing Ukraine eight minutes ago.'” Kostyk said. “A minute later, my friend from Ivano-Frankivsk, she [texted] me that they [threw a] bomb on a military base.”

Kostyk’s parents still live in Ukraine.

Due to their ages, she says they’re not able to leave.

Instead, they’re housing other families in need.

“In our house, they got [a refugee] family with two little kids. Everybody’s helping how they could,” Kostyk said.

In contrast, her son Pavlo lives in Albuquerque.

Kostyk says he was studying to be a nurse just like her, however, recent events changed his plans.

“He [had] to drop school and go to Ukraine, because he has a seven-year-old daughter who had two open-heart surgeries. The mom couldn’t take her to the border because it was so crowded,” she said.

Kostyk now spends her time collecting donations for her home country.

She’s shipped out 15 boxes so far, with items ranging from medical supplies and kids’ clothing to toiletries and food.

“I’m looking for the information, how we can help there,” Kostyk said. I am contacting people there [to find out] what they need [and] how I can, you know, send [it] there.”

While her days are longer and busier, Kostyk says she isn’t giving up.

Until her people get the help they deserve.

“I feel proud of my country. I feel proud of my people. I feel proud of being a Ukrainian daughter,” she said.

If you would like to help Kostyk’s cause, call (505)-355-9216.

