Mothers protest in downtown Atlanta to protect Ukrainian children

ATLANTA (WGCL) — In downtown Atlanta, protestors stood up for innocence lost in Ukraine with a sobering message.

Saturday afternoon, women stood on sidewalks carrying bundles of pillowcases and cloths, swaddled and splattered with red paint. The event was organized as the Mothers March for Ukraine.

Olga Gorman, one of the protestors, said the group wanted to bring awareness to the hundreds of children impacted by violence in Ukraine.

“We want to show to the world, killers. Putin is a killer,” said Gorman.

According to Ukrainian officials, more than 100 children have been killed in the Russian invasion.

Those who survive will be forever scarred.

“Kids don’t have a home. Kids are moving to other countries,” explained Gorman. “In just one day, your normal life – finished.”

The protest in downtown Atlanta came one day after 109 strollers sat empty in Lviv’s Market Square, symbolizing children killed in the violent attacks on Ukraine.

Gorman is one of several protestors from Ukraine. While they are thousands of miles from loved ones in their home country, they are still part of the fight.

Olga Askyonova explained they’re armed with a plea for American leaders.

“We have to stop this insanity. Please stop Putin. Please protect Ukraine,” said Askyonova.

