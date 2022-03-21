Court records: Suspect tried twice to break into home before homeowner opened fire

By KCCI Staff

PERRY, Iowa (KCCI) — Dallas County deputies said a man has been shot multiple times in a burglary attempt.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to 19408 123rd Place in rural Perry at around 10:48 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.

Dallas County and Perry officers responded and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance and was identified as 22-year-old Hunter Keasey, of Dallas Center.

“It was quickly determined that Keasey was actively trying to break into the residence when the homeowner defended his family and fired multiple rounds at Keasey,” deputies said in a news release. “The residents at 19408 123rd Place are cooperating with the investigation and made the initial 911 phone call. There is no relationship between Keasey and the residents of this address. There is no danger to the public at this time and this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Court records show Keasey attempted to enter the home by breaking through a ground floor window of the home, then tried to gain access by forcing himself through a rear entry door.

“These acts caused fear to the homeowner for himself and his family, who were also inside the residence, to the extent the homeowner discharged a firearm to prevent entry into the home,” police wrote in court documents.

Keasey’s injuries are non-life-threatening and he was later released. He is now being held in the Dallas County Jail. He is charged with third-degree burglary, simple assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

