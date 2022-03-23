Neighbors, deputies rescue man from house fire
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A man was saved from a mobile home fire in Pocatello Wednesday morning.
The Bannock County Sheriff's office says neighbors helped deputies rescue a man who was inside when the fire started.
The home was located on south 5th Avenue and started just before 7:30 a.m.
Officials said the man suffered some burns, but didn't know how severe they were.
The home is a complete loss and two others were damaged along with a car.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
