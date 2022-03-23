Neighbors, deputies rescue man from house fire

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A man was saved from a mobile home fire in Pocatello Wednesday morning.

The Bannock County Sheriff's office says neighbors helped deputies rescue a man who was inside when the fire started.

The home was located on south 5th Avenue and started just before 7:30 a.m.

Officials said the man suffered some burns, but didn't know how severe they were.

The home is a complete loss and two others were damaged along with a car.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.