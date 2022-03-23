Teen attacked by group inside subway station

By WABC Staff

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A group of about seven men are wanted for attacking a teenager in a train station in Brooklyn.

The NYPD released surveillance video showing the group repeatedly punching the 14-year-old boy.

It happened on Monday, March 14 at 3:57 a.m. on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue subway stop in East New York.

He was punched multiple times on his head and body. The victim suffered swelling and bruising and sought medical attention on his own.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

