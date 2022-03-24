France: 3 charged in European horse doping investigation

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say three people have been handed preliminary charges in a suspected horseracing doping ring as the result of a European police operation. The Bordeaux prosecutor’s office says the suspects are accused of doping of horses, organized fraud or illegal veterinary practice. Five other people are facing charges in the coming days, it said. The suspects were among 26 racehorse trainers, veterinarians, pharmacists and others arrested Tuesday in France, Italy and Spain. The case was opened in 2020 after a delivery of suspected doping products was reported at a stable in southwest France. Prosecutors said Thursday that further investigation uncovered multiple networks involved in importing and distributing products used to boost horse performance.