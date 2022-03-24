Police: Mother arrested after 4-year-old accidentally shot with unsecured pistol

By Stephen Borowy

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A mother was arrested after police say her child shot themselves with a gun they found in the home.

Officers from the Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of Alvord Avenue in Flint about 5:30 p.m. on March 23.

The preliminary investigation shows a 4-year-old child found an unsecured pistol and shot themselves in the hand, police said. The child was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and is listed in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers recovered the pistol. The child’s mother, a 24-year-old woman from Flint, was lodged for reckless discharge causing injury, and second-degree child abuse.

“Firearms should be kept in locked, unloaded condition out of the reach of children. Please be a responsible gun owner and help keep your community safe. Free gun locks are available at the Flint Police Department and Flint MSP Post,” the Flint Major Case Unit, comprised of detectives from the Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police, stated in a press release.

Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call 810-237-6900. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

