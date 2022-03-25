Operation Underground Railroad hosting a special event in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Operation Underground Railroad is holding a special event Saturday in Rexburg.

The nonprofit, which focuses on ending human trafficking and rescuing the victims, will be showing their new documentary "It's Happening Right Here" at Paramount 5 in Rexburg.

O.U.R. Director of International Operations, Matt Osborne says there will be three showings.

"11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., or 4:00 p.m., followed by a question and answer session with O.U.R founder Tim Ballard," Osborne said.

The film highlights the fact that trafficking happens everywhere.

"I think too many people believe that this problem only happens in Thailand or Colombia and Mexico. It happens in Idaho Falls. It happens in Rexburg, New York, Chicago, L.A," Osborne said. "We need to realize that there are dangers out there. It's not a reason to be afraid and never leave your house... but rather to have more awareness for parents and educators and others. What do you tell kids about some of the dangers of online grooming, enticement, and exploitation? That's what this movie discusses in great detail."

While Osborne says the documentary is appropriate for those 11 and older, it is a dark topic that needs to be discussed.

"Human trafficking is real, child exploitation is real, and we can't just stick our heads in the sand and pretend it doesn't exist," Osborne said. "We need to empower ourselves with education, with awareness. That's what this documentary does. We'll also talk about tips and tools that parents and educators and others can have to make sure their children are aware, to make sure their community is aware of this problem because it again does not just happen over there in other countries. It happens in small-town America. It happens in big cities and everywhere in between.