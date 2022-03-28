Man goes out to buy hot dogs, comes home with $107,000 winning Badger 5 jackpot

By Web Staff

FOND DU LAC, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Fond du Lac man sent out for hot dogs and other groceries picked up a winning Badger 5 ticket.

The Wisconsin Lottery says on Tuesday, March 22, Joseph Bednarek’s wife sent him out for groceries. He went to Pick ‘N Save located on Pioneer Road in Fond du Lac.

After checking out, Bednarek saw the high Badger 5 jackpot on the lottery sign and bought $10 worth of tickets. Checking the numbers the next day, he realized he had one very lucky grocery run. He was the winner of the $107,000 jackpot prize.

The Wisconsin Lottery says Bednarek is retired and plans to use the winning to complete house repairs and add to savings.

Badger 5 is a Wisconsin-only lotto game with a rolling jackpot starting at $10,000. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911. Tickets are $1 per play.

