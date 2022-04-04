Newly widowed breast cancer survivor struggles to rebuild after tree crushes home

By Hannah Mackenzie

SAPPHIRE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A woman in Sapphire, N.C., in Transylvania County is attempting to rebuild after high winds caused a neighbor’s tree fall on her house, crushing half of her home.

Patsy Case has lived on Porcupine Path for the last 30 years. Her life was turned upside down Sunday, March 27, when the large tree came crashing down.

“I was lying in bed, and I heard a crash,” Case said. “Then I heard my son screaming.”

According to Case, the tree landed just feet away from where her son and grandson were sleeping.

“I thank God that JD and Jordan were safe,” she said holding back tears. “I know God watched over us that night.”

Case said the fire department removed the tree, boarded up the holes and tarped the roof; she said she will forever be grateful for their assistance.

As for repairs, Case is uninsured and on a fixed income. She said she has gotten conflicting information about who is liable for the damage, and she can’t get a hold of the neighbor who owns the tree; the house is currently listed for sale.

“I called the realty company and asked for the owners to call me,” Case said. “I haven’t heard anything back.”

According to Case, she reached out to the American Red Cross for help, but they told her they’d have to deem the home uninhabitable and could only provide temporary shelter. With nowhere else to go, she is still living in the house. She sleeps on the couch in the living room, while her son and grandson share the only undamaged bedroom.

“I don’t know what to do,” Case said. “Really my mind has still not grasped it.”

Melissa Landrum, Case’s niece, stepped in to help by setting up a GoFundMe page.

“She’s been there for me my whole life,” Landrum said. “So, I feel like I want to be there for her as much as I can.”

Landrum said her newly widowed aunt is more like a second mother. According to Landrum, Case was her husband’s full-time caretaker leading up to his death in September 2021. She is also a breast cancer survivor and has custody of her 12-year-old grandson.

“It’s just been one thing after the other,” Landrum said. “I just wish that she could find a break catch one somewhere.”

Until then, Case said she is clinging to her faith.

“God is going to pull me out of this somehow,” Case said. “He is.”

If you would like to help Case with repairs, visit her GoFundMe page: gofundme.com/f/familys-house-destroyed-by-tree-no-insurance?qid=c0c0f515cc73314997ae313be8eef1b5

