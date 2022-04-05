Car crashes into beauty salon, police investigating

By KABC Staff

BURBANK, California (KABC) — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a beauty salon in Burbank Sunday night.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. at MK Beauty Salon on Glenoaks Boulevard between Verdugo Avenue and Olive Avenue.

There were no injuries reported.

It’s not clear whether another vehicle may have been involved, according to police.

Burbank Police now trying to figure out what caused the vehicle to lose control and slam into the building

No further details were immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

