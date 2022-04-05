Fred Upton, Republican who voted to impeach Trump, retiring from House seat

By Kristin Wilson, CNN

Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, one of the 10 House Republicans to vote for impeachment against former President Donald Trump, announced on the House floor Tuesday that he was not running again for Congress.

“Even the best stories have a last chapter. This is it for me,” he said. “I’ve done the zillions of airline miles back and forth. I’ve signed over a million letters, cast more votes while in the chamber here and accomplished what I set out to do with more unfinished work still yet to come.”

Upton was on track to be forced into a Republican-on-Republican race due to state redistricting in Michigan.

