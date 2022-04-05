Ivanka Trump expected to meet with House January 6 committee Tuesday

By Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen, CNN

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump and a former White House senior adviser, will meet Tuesday with the committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection, two sources familiar with the meeting tell CNN.

In addition to being one of Donald Trump’s closest advisers, Ivanka Trump had a unique perch from which she saw the events of January 6, 2021. She was with her father most of the day, and she was in the Oval Office for key meetings.

The committee has heard testimony from other White House officials who recounted Ivanka Trump being in the room during a phone call her father had with then-Vice President Mike Pence. NBC was the first to report her meeting with the committee Tuesday.

The committee asked Ivanka Trump to appear voluntarily, so her interview Tuesday is not under the pressure of a subpoena. The meeting is happening virtually, according to one of the sources.

Her husband, Jared Kushner, met with the panel last week.

CNN has reached out to a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump and has yet to hear back.

A committee spokesperson declined to comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.