Winter Olympic medalist returns to Driggs

IDAHO FALLS (Idaho) KIFI - Teton Valley is preparing a warm homecoming event for a local Olympian.

Silver medalist, Jaelin Kauf, will be back in Driggs on April 8th. Kauff recently took home the silver medal in the women's freestyle mogul, during the Winter Olympics in Bejing.

The community is planning a parade in her honor on Friday. The parade will lap around schools in Driggs, starting at the school district office and ending at the elementary school.

Then at 3:30 p.m. Kauf, along with other public leaders and educators, will give a speech at the Driggs City Plazza.

On Sunday, during the closing weekend of Grand Targee, Kauf will participate in a mass ski lap from the top of Dream Catcher.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is expected to be in attendance.

Broulims will be supply posters for fans who wish to get the silver medalists' autograph.