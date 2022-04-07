Man stabbed to death in his luxury apartment

By KTVT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (KTVT) — One week shy of his 28th birthday, Christian Toby Obumseli was fatally stabbed inside his luxury apartment in Miami, police said.

They found the Plano East Senior High School graduate inside One Paraiso in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood on April 3.

Obumseli died after he was transported by Miami Fire Rescue to JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Friends described Obumseli as “caring, with a great spirit,” to CBS4 News. He had recently moved to Miami and was living with his girlfriend.

A GoFundMe set up in Obumseli’s honor said: “Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him. He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence. We will never forget his infectious smile that could light up any room or his caring spirit. He will forever be remembered by his grandmother, mother, father, brother, extended family and friends.”

Another person commented, “Toby was my friend in High School and a true light at Plano East.”

One person was detained concerning the stabbing, according to police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.